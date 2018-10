When asked if there was a quarterback issue with the Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. was not quick to shut it down. He instead cryptically told Josina Anderson, he “doesn’t know.”

Beckham Jr. then raised more eyebrows when he stated it is a “tough question” whether or not he is unhappy in New York.

Wow, what Odell Beckham said to @JosinaAnderson … unbelievable. Is there an issue at QB? “Uh, I don’t know.” Are you unhappy in NY? “That’s a tough question.” I appreciate the honesty. But wow. Lots of bullets flying coming out of that one. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 7, 2018

This is clearly troubling news for the already struggling Giants who just signed Beckham Jr. to a new long-term deal.

UPDATE: Here is the conversation with Beckham Jr. and Anderson: