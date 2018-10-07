Remember When Derek Carr Talked About Throwing at the 1-Yard Line Versus Handing It to Marshawn Lynch?

Two years ago, Derek Carr signed his big contract with the Oakland Raiders. Marshawn Lynch, meanwhile, was coming out of retirement to play for the Raiders, which provided Carr with an opportunity to point out how he wouldn’t do what Russell Wilson did in the Super Bowl.

"There's no we'll be on the 1 yard line and I won't give it to Marshawn, I'll throw it." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0yhqrWEFWT — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) June 23, 2017

Well, fast forward to today. Khalil Mack had to get traded to get paid, and the Oakland Raiders have won 7 of their last 20, and it’s about to be 7 of 21. The Raiders had the ball on the 1-yard line with a first and goal, down by 17, and Carr faked the handoff to Lynch … and then threw one of the worst goal line interceptions you will see. He could have ran, he hesitated, and then he threw it late over the middle with nothing on it, right into Melvin Ingram’s gut.

Enjoy the next few years, Raiders fans. Derek Carr has thrown 29 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 20 games since signing that contract and making those comments.