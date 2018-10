As we’ve detailed repeatedly, the Los Angeles Chargers have had serious issues gaining any traction in their new home. On Sunday their stadium was taken over by Oakland Raiders fans. Some estimates had the crowd at 70 to 80 percent pro-Raiders.

Luckily for us, photographer K.C. Alfred perfectly captured how the city of Los Angeles feels towards its most unwanted team (click to zoom in):

Zoom in on the stands and enjoy!

Via @KCAlfredPhoto pic.twitter.com/H4brMp6UbK — Alex Padilla (@alexpadilla86) October 8, 2018

That’s a lot of birds.

Just a reminder, that’s happening at a “home” game for the Chargers.