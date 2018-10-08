Drew Brees Set All-Time Passing Yards Record With Deep Ball to Tre'Quan Smith, Celebrated With Wife and Kids

Drew Brees came into Monday Night Football within striking distance of passing Peyton Manning for the all-time passing yardage record in the NFL. He surpassed it in magnificent style in the first half of Monday Night’s game, when he hit a wide open Tre’Quan Smith down the sideline for a deep touchdown.

His wife and kids had moved down to the sidelines in anticipation of the moment, and the game was stopped for the celebration and to hand the ball off to go to Cooperstown. What a cool kid moment to be a part of with your dad. The rest of us are going for 2nd place tonight in the dad department.

Congratulations on such a great career that is still going strong for Drew Brees.