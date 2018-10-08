USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Katherine McNamara; Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Both Facing Discipline; Furyk Confirms Koepka, Johnson Fight

Katherine McNamara

PM Roundup

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has not been fined for its role in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

Katherine joins Arrow: The lovely Katherine McNamara will join the cast of “Arrow” for season seven.

∙ Welcome to the [concrete] jungle ∙ #NYFW

Conor, Khabib both face issues after UFC 229: Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are facing complaints from the Nevada State Athletic Commission following UFC 229. The post-fight brawl could cost both men dearly, though McGregor has already had his $3 million fight purse released to him.

Furyk confirms Ryder Cup altercation: Jim Furyk has confirmed the rumored confrontation between Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson did happen. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain is opening up about what went wrong for his team.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

