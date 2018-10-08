10 Most Important Stats From Week 5 in the NFL

0: Seattle did everything right against the mighty Rams. Zero turnovers. Rushed for 190 yards. Averaged 6.8 yards per play. Playing in front of a noisy home audience. Knocked out two of the Rams best offensive weapons (Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp). And still lost, 33-31.

2: Pat Mahomes threw his first interception of the season … and then threw another. For an afternoon, against one of the best defenses in the NFL, he looked mortal. For the first time all season, he didn’t throw a TD, he only completed 57 percent of his passes, and he had his lowest QBR of the season (72.7) and lowest QB Rating (62.7). He faces Bill Belichick’s Patriots on the road Sunday.