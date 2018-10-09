MLB USA Today Sports

Twitter Absolutely Hates Angel Hernandez

Angel Hernandez is a horrific umpire and it’s insane Major League Baseball keeps running him out for playoff games. During Game 3 of the ALDS Monday night between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, Hernandez had three bad calls overturned while umpiring at first base.

On Tuesday, Hernandez will shift behind the plate. I’m sure that’ll go well and not have one hint of controversy.

Twitter absolutely went off on Hernandez during and after the game and he was actually trending in the U.S. after.

Here’s a sampling:

Expect more of the same Tuesday night.

