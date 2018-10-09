Twitter Absolutely Hates Angel Hernandez

Angel Hernandez is a horrific umpire and it’s insane Major League Baseball keeps running him out for playoff games. During Game 3 of the ALDS Monday night between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, Hernandez had three bad calls overturned while umpiring at first base.

On Tuesday, Hernandez will shift behind the plate. I’m sure that’ll go well and not have one hint of controversy.

Twitter absolutely went off on Hernandez during and after the game and he was actually trending in the U.S. after.

Here’s a sampling:

Angel Hernandez is suing MLB for discrimination. MLB should be countersuing for malpractice. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 9, 2018

Thankfully Angel Hernandez wasn't in on Brown v. Board of Education. It would have been overturned — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) October 9, 2018

Angel Hernandez is going to be trending in just a bit, so let me get this out of the way. pic.twitter.com/22vuc1OBqZ — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) October 9, 2018

A broken clock is right twice a day, Angel Hernandez once. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 9, 2018

Over the last 3 regular seasons, an Angel Hernandez call as 1B umpire went to replay review 18 times The call was overturned 14 times (78% of time) Overturn rate during that time is 60% – so he's not massively above the norm- but he is above it — Mark Simon (@MarkASimonSays) October 9, 2018

Angel Hernandez can do it for the series by having a call reversed at home plate tomorrow night. https://t.co/M38RpLKyfI — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 9, 2018

The incomparable Angel Hernandez has now missed two calls at first base. Amazing. — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) October 9, 2018

Didi Gregorius was safe; for a third time tonight, Angel Hernandez will have a call overturned. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 9, 2018

Yanks can score 10 more and win in an all time come back and this will still forever be the 'Angel Hernandez game' for me. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) October 9, 2018

Angel Hernandez will call balls and strikes tomorrow night. Surely that will be uneventful. — Mike Vaccaro (@MikeVacc) October 9, 2018

To be fair, Angel Hernandez is 1-4 tonight, better than most of the Yankees — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 9, 2018

How Angel Hernandez is still umpiring let alone the playoffs is unreal to me. He is far the worst umpire in the league. Every year. — Paul Lo Duca (@paulloduca16) October 9, 2018

Three overturns of Angel Hernandez calls in this series now. If only it was 3 strikes and out for him, too. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 9, 2018

The most exciting thing about this game is seeing Angel Hernandez blow calls at first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 9, 2018

The Commissioner's Office cannot complain about pace of game and run Angel Hernandez out there in October. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) October 9, 2018

If Angel Hernandez was blindfolded he would have a better chance. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) October 9, 2018

Pedro Martinez went off on umpire Angel Hernandez to open the TBS postgame: “Angel was horrible. Don’t get me going on Angel now. Major League Baseball needs to do something about Angel. It doesn’t matter how many times he sues Major League Baseball. He’s as bad as there is. " — Jake Seiner (@Jake_Seiner) October 9, 2018

Live look at Angel Hernandez pic.twitter.com/LtxDR14MfJ — Marc (@GiraffeNeckMarc) October 9, 2018

MLB has instant replay because of Angel Hernandez — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) October 9, 2018

If any player performed like Angel Hernandez tonight he would be in jeopardy of being benched. Hernandez gets home plate in a playoff game tomorrow. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 9, 2018

Expect more of the same Tuesday night.