Antonio Brown Sued for Allegedly Throwing Furniture Off Balcony, Nearly Hitting Toddler

Antonio Brown is being sued over an incident that occurred in April in Florida in which he was allegedly so agitated that he was throwing furniture off his 14th-floor balcony. Brown is being sued both by his landlord over damage to the unit and furniture, and by a man named Ophir Sternberg, whose 22-month-old kid was allegedly nearly hit by the falling debris.

A lawsuit filed by the victim contends two very large vases, an ottoman and other pieces of furniture landed just feet away from the child and his grandfather. It goes on to say surveillance video clearly shows objects falling from the balcony and nearly striking the two people on the ground. Brown was said to be “extremely agitated, acting aggressively, and yelling at security personnel” when police arrived.

Sternberg claims his child was terrified and traumatized by the incident — he has night terrors — and he’s lucky he wasn’t killed or severely injured. He’s suing for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress — claiming Brown acted “without regard for human life.”

