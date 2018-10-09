Dog Runs Onto Soccer Field, Demands Belly Rub

The Associated Press called this dog a stray, but it clearly has some experience demanding, and receiving, belly rubs.
This happened Sunday in Gori, Georgia, and with any luck it will happen stateside soon.
The Associated Press called this dog a stray, but it clearly has some experience demanding, and receiving, belly rubs.
This happened Sunday in Gori, Georgia, and with any luck it will happen stateside soon.
Kirk Cousins is up. The Redskins are down.
Some actual laugh lines.
It’s not time for optimism in Buffalo. Sorry, Bills fans.
All in all, a bad night.
Where sports fans start their day.
He’s horrible at his job.
Something? Nothing?
Cut. Those. Tomatoes.
Comments