Dog Runs Onto Soccer Field, Demands Belly Rub

Dog Runs Onto Soccer Field, Demands Belly Rub

Dog Runs Onto Soccer Field, Demands Belly Rub

The Associated Press called this dog a stray, but it clearly has some experience demanding, and receiving, belly rubs.

This happened Sunday in Gori, Georgia, and with any luck it will happen stateside soon.

 

