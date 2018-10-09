Roundup: Vance Joseph on the Hot Seat; Banksy's Genius Self-Shredding Frame; & Watch Drew Brees Break the NFL Passing Record

Dove Cameron, an actress … Google would be taking a pounding for releasing user data, but they announced they’re closing Google +, which is stealing headlines … because you haven’t read enough about “A Star is Born” … “Rise of right-wing extremists presents new challenge for Canadian law enforcement agencies” … what is Kim Kardashian doing on Instagram? … excellent profile of Bradley Cooper, you should read it, especially the ending … “What an Audacious Hoax Reveals About Academia” … the inflation hitting Venezuela is really, really bad …

Of the 15 games in week six of the NFL, 11 have a spread of 3.5 or less. What a tough sport to gamble on. [Coming Up Winners]

Vance Joseph is probably going to be the first coach fired this season. [Denver Post]

For the first time, Terry Rozier’s father saw him play basketball in-person. He’d spent almost all of the last 23 years in prison. [Globe]

One of the best coaches in college football nobody’s talking about: Rocky Long at San Diego State. [LA Times]

Politics in Georgia: “Kemp’s office is accused of using a racially-biased methodology for removing as many as 700,000 legitimate voters from the state’s voter rolls over the past two years.” [11 Alive]

Drew Brees is now the NFL’s all-time leading passer. [NOLA.com]

Ahmmon Richards, the Miami Hurricanes receiver who was going to have an NFL future, will never play football again due to a neck injury. [Herald]

So politics remain really aggressive: “Awaiting Election Spanking From Angry Liberals, Conservatives Whine After Kavanaugh Win.” [Daily Beast]

NBA fans underestimated the Lakers, but after seeing them in the preseason, people are getting on board with the 50+ wins talk; NFL and college football talk. [Podcast]

Congrats, Drew Brees. So who breaks this record in 10 years, Matt Stafford?

Banksy posted a video that showed how he built the frame shredder.