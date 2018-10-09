Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 6: Keke Coutee, Don't Go Breaking My Heart

Keke Coutee has moved into the NFL and immediately been a sensation. The Texans wide receiver has 17 catches in his first two career games. He did suffer a concussion Sunday night and we won’t know if he is cleared until later in the week, but regardless, he should be on a roster going forward and should be considered a WR3 based on his role in the offense once he’s cleared. He won’t go breaking your heart, he couldn’t if he tried.

Here’s the rest of the waiver wire recommendations:

RUNNING BACKS

Alfred Morris’ (50%) candle has not burned out just yet. Matt Breida left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, and we don’t know his status for next week. If he’s out, Morris is a solid RB2 candidate in San Francisco’s offense. He had 18 carries and three catches last week, posting almost 100 yards from scrimmage.

With Jay Ajayi’s season-ending injury, you have some Philadelphia freedom to pick up Corey Clement (62%) and Wendell Smallwood (12%). I wouldn’t go overboard for these two because you are still looking at

Tampa ain’t been the kind of place to find running back value, in fact it’s bad as hell. But Ronald Jones (34%) has had a bye week and was activated for the first time before the bye, and Peyton Barber has struggled. Jones is a risky start because he hasn’t been productive yet, but the matchup is there against the Falcons, and he should expand his role.

Latavius Murray (54%) could still provide a sneaky one-week starting option if Dalvin Cook is still feeling the pain from the scars that won’t heal. Murray hasn’t been produced yet in Cook’s absence, but the Arizona Cardinals are giving up a league-worst 199 yards from scrimmage to opposing running backs. He’s an RB2 based on matchup if Cook is ruled out again.

Goodbye, Rashaad Penny. Chris Carson returned last week and had a nice game, but Mike Davis (45%) was the 2nd half of the platoon while Penny did not play, and Davis is a flex option based on matchup going forward. Penny, meanwhile, can be dropped in seasonal leagues.