Is Grayson Allen Dating Morgan Reid?

Grayson Allen is rapidly approaching his NBA debut for the Utah Jazz, but on Tuesday he made news of a different sort. Former Duke soccer player and Instagram star Morgan Reid posted some pictures with Allen on an IG story wishing him a happy birthday. It led to speculation that the pair are dating.

Those do seem relationship-ish, but the paid could also just be good friends. You decide.

Reid is a defender for the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL and helped her team win the NWSL championship recently.

She also has a fantastic Instagram account, examples of which are below and on the following pages:

