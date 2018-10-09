Jamaal Charles Boldly Pins Perhaps His Final Super Bowl Hopes On Blake Bortles

Jamaal Charles is a four-time Pro Bowler, but he’s in the stage of the career running backs get to when they’re 31 and have had a few surgeries.

He’s signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and hoping for the best.

“That’s why I still kept my options open, because I really wanted to win a championship,” Charles said. “I was excited to have this opportunity come open, having a defense like this and having a running game and having [Blake] Bortles at quarterback.”

About that.

The Jaguars are desperate and getting more desperate on offense. Charles was one of two running backs they signed on Tuesday after placing tight end Austin Sefarian-Jenkins and running back Cory Grant on the reserve/injured list.

Jacksonville has the league’s No. 1 defense and ninth in total offense, but they slipped to 3-2 on Sunday after putting up just 14 points in a loss to the Chiefs, who have one of the league’s worst defenses.

Bortles, whose wrist no longer hurts, is 10th in the NFL in passing yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The team’s leading rushing is T.J. Yeldon, who has 258 yards and is averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

“I have a lot [left],” Charles said. “I have to prove a lot. Opportunities like this don’t come all the time. I’m excited. I’m here for a reason. I feel like it’s God’s plan. He made me wait this long. I could have done other things. I could have retired, but God kept this option open for me. It’s God’s plan.”

This could, indeed, be Charles’ last chance at this. And who better to have under center?