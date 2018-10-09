Josh Norman Got Embarrassed During the Game, After the Game, and on Michael Thomas' Twitter

Josh Norman was benched at the outset of last night’s Redskins-Saints game. His replacement, unproven rookie Greg Stroman, was quickly torched for a touchdown. Norman came on but couldn’t stop record-setting Drew Brees. His night didn’t get any better after the 43-19 deficit as his jersey provided lockdown coverage during an attempted jersey swap.

Josh Norman struggled during the jersey swap portion of the evening. pic.twitter.com/jR7XJRvGVf — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 9, 2018

Look, I love symbolism, but this is laying it on a little thick.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, feeling great after his four receptions and 74 yards, then got on Twitter and made it his personal mission to put Norman on blast.

We send shots, we just send them on time goofy. 🧘🏾‍♂️🙂 https://t.co/7wSHcIJQCe — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 9, 2018

You corny for deleting your tweets @J_No24 we grown man walk it like you talk it. Goof ball con artist this my favorite part when we find out you not who you say you are. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 9, 2018

I made that boy check out after the first half. 🙂 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 9, 2018

And got you still crying to the media in your cheap ahh suit and in my mentions crying. You 30 yrs old dude 🤦🏾‍♂️. Life comes at you fast 😭 https://t.co/xG31AH093I — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 9, 2018

The above selections don’t even include the retweets, which range from lighthearted fun to an earnest endorsement of former President Barack Obama’s congratulatory note to Brees.

One of Norman’s since-deleted tweets points out that Thomas didn’t have any catches while he was guarding him, which is somewhat relevant. Thomas, of course, wasn’t having it.

Zone Corner, play your role. Lol you don’t even have no clout to chase. I didn’t have to do nothing but punk you all day and watch you bust coverages all game and cost your team so who really a clown. And im going to bully you ever time i see you just so you know 🙂🧘🏾‍♂️✌🏾 #sis — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 9, 2018

Trash-talking, including via Twitter, is pretty much like breathing for cornerbacks and wide receivers, so it’s no surprise that it continued after the final whistle. That wardrobe struggle with the jersey, though, is tough to get over.