Josh Norman Got Embarrassed During the Game, After the Game, and on Michael Thomas' Twitter

Josh Norman was benched at the outset of last night’s Redskins-Saints game. His replacement, unproven rookie Greg Stroman, was quickly torched for a touchdown. Norman came on but couldn’t stop record-setting Drew Brees. His night didn’t get any better after the 43-19 deficit as his jersey provided lockdown coverage during an attempted jersey swap.
Look, I love symbolism, but this is laying it on a little thick.
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, feeling great after his four receptions and 74 yards, then got on Twitter and made it his personal mission to put Norman on blast.
The above selections don’t even include the retweets, which range from lighthearted fun to an earnest endorsement of former President Barack Obama’s congratulatory note to Brees.
One of Norman’s since-deleted tweets points out that Thomas didn’t have any catches while he was guarding him, which is somewhat relevant. Thomas, of course, wasn’t having it.
Trash-talking, including via Twitter, is pretty much like breathing for cornerbacks and wide receivers, so it’s no surprise that it continued after the final whistle. That wardrobe struggle with the jersey, though, is tough to get over.
