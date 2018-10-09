Nine Things That Would Have Been Different if Drew Brees Had Not Injured His Shoulder in 2005

Drew Brees Butterfly Effect is fascinating. If he doesn't get hurt, does Philip Rivers have the career he's had in San Diego? If the Dolphins sign him, does Nick Saban ever leave for Alabama? If he doesn't go to New Orleans, do the Saints ever win a Super Bowl? @gmfb pic.twitter.com/nlNlv9qcyV — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) October 9, 2018

Drew Brees set the all-time passing yardage record in the NFL last night, adding another fleur-de-lis to his cap. But that probably does not happen unless he injures his shoulder in the final game of the 2015 season, changing the dynamics of that offseason and resulting in him moving to New Orleans a year after Hurricane Katrina.

Let’s face it, lots of stuff in this world would have turned out differently but for that injury. The following are undeniable facts, so go with it.

NICK SABAN DOESN’T WIN FIVE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (AND COUNTING) AT ALABAMA

Look, it’s undeniable that but for the injury, Nick Saban would have acquired Drew Brees to come to Miami as his quarterback, Brees would have chosen the affable Saban as his coach going forward, and it would have had a ripple effect throughout sports history.

Nick Saban doesn’t leave Brees to go to Alabama a year later, and doesn’t win five national championships and completely dominate college football. Les Miles is widely recognized as the greatest coach in college football. Bill Belichick retired a couple of years ago because he was tired of losing to his former protegé in the division, and was calling a random Monday Night Football game on October 8, 2018, widely recognized as the best color man in the industry and a refreshing breath of fresh air after stepping away from the sidelines. Drew Brees steadily put up efficient 4,000 yard seasons in Saban’s ball control offense, which has dominated the direction of the league. The Wildcat never happened with Saban and Brees in Miami, and “college plays” are a derogatory term among NFL coaches. No one knows what an RPO is.

THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS DON’T WIN A SUPER BOWL, MOVE TO LOS ANGELES TO PLAY IN A SOCCER STADIUM

Much like George Bailey, Drew Brees would get to glimpse at life without him in New Orleans. The city does not recover from Hurricane Katrina and have a sports team that inspires and galvanizes the region. The Super Bowl victory in January of 2010 never happens. After playing in San Antonio during 2005, they take on games elsewhere, agreeing to be the team that goes to London every year. When teams maneuver over Los Angeles, the Saints are allowed to move West to save the franchise, and get to play in a soccer stadium. Yeah, I know that sounds unrealistic and no team would ever do that. Never mind.

OPRAH WINFREY DOESN’T STAY RETIRED

Without a Super Bowl win for Drew Brees in New Orleans, there is no appearance on Oprah soon after. Yes, Oprah Winfrey had announced she was walking away from her TV show the following year. But we’ve seen plenty of entertainers and athletes change their mind after a short absence.

That is, until Oprah mistakenly tries to wipe Drew Brees’ birthmark off his face thinking it is lipstick. That incident confirms to her that she has lost her fastball, and she walks away for good in May of 2011.

FAKE NEWS DOESN’T BECOME A THING

If Drew Brees is not in New Orleans, then a fake news story doesn’t emerge back in 2013 that Brees has been injured severely in a car accident. Yes folks, Drew Brees was the impetus for the fake news craze that emerged two to three years later, taking over Facebook. Brees immediately came out decrying the fake news in the wake of that rumor, and we lost our online innocence. Not everything you read on the internet, as it turns out, is true.