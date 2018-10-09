NBA Western Conference Over/Under Win Totals: LeBron, Warriors Will Disappoint

The NBA season is a week away. If the bettors are looking to make the most effective over/under win total bets, here are spoilers for the 15 teams in the Western Conference.

Golden State Warriors – 62: Under

The Warriors are not going to win 62 games. For one, and most importantly, they are not going to try to win that many games. They were far too lackadaisical to win 60 games a season ago and will have even less motivation coming off another championship this season. Second, the Warriors are not going to be as good. The world saw the chemistry issues in the postseason between Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, and now with rumors swirling that this could be Durant’s last season in the Bay (“very good shot” he joins the Knicks), there is no reason to believe this team will be on the same page for anywhere close to 62 games.

If the over/under was sat at the 58 like they won last year — still take the under.

Houston Rockets – 56.5: Over

Houston lost a lot this offseason and it will certainly show on the court. But that does not mean they are not once again going to be a juggernaut. James Harden remains unguardable and Chris Paul will come back hungrier than ever fully believing they would be sitting here champions if he did not go down in the postseason. Last season, the Rockets won an NBA-best 65 games, expect about a 5-7 game decrease in 2018-19.

Utah Jazz – 50: Under

Led by Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz surprised everyone last year racking up 48 wins. This year, they are going to take a slight step back. They lack any real second scoring threat behind Mitchell who will have more of a target on his back. This was a glaring weakness as well in the postseason and will add up to several losses in key games. Mitchell will improve and get them just short of their win total last season and enough of a margin where those who take the under can celebrate early in the last week of the regular season.

Oklahoma City Thunder – 48.5: Over

The Thunder won 48 games last season and are more than a half-game better. The reason is the subtraction of Carmelo Anthony. There is only one ball and his loss with help both Rusell Westbrook and Paul George mightly. Given the way George re-signed, he and Westbrook must truly believe in each other as a duo and actually may be on to something. Westbrook is a cold-blooded assassin and George is built to be someone’s Robin. Do not forget, the Thunder will be getting back Andre Roberson (at some point) who will make them a much better defensive team than they were once he went down. This is a talented team that will win 50+ games.

Denver Nuggets – 47.5: Over

At least one team out West that made the playoffs last season is going to have to miss. The reason: the Nuggets are getting in. Denver is loaded with talent, and is one of the deepest teams in the entire NBA. Nikola Jokic has gotten better every year as a player that impacts the game in many ways. Denver was one of the better offensive teams last season and should project this season as top five in three-point, and field goal percentage.

50 wins is predicted here.