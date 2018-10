Steve Kerr was ejected from tonight’s Warriors preseason game against the Suns, and had a message for the refs: I didn’t even want to be here this evening:

Steve Kerr thanks refs for ejecting him "I didn't want to be here anyways" pic.twitter.com/MAz6CzknrV — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 9, 2018

It’s a little bit like but not quite the same as Dante in Clerks repeatedly bemoaning, “I’m not even supposed to be here today.”

This moment is a friendly reminder that the NBA season somehow is just a week away.