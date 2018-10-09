VIDEO: Des Moines Reporter Puts Nebraska in a Bodybag

Winless Nebraska is a mess. Scott Frost’s first year in Lincoln has been an abject disaster. Optimistic Cornhuskers fans can take solace in the fact that many great rebuilds begin with a few steps back. But, for now, it hurts.

Mocking Nebraska feels like piling on. Especially for Midwesterners who can’t bring themselves to find their acerbic tongue. Not Andy Fales, though. The WHO-TV reporter delivered a solid essay taking Big Red down several pegs which had more than a few laugh lines.

Goodness. They should not let young, impressionable children watch this. What a thorough evisceration. Didn’t know the people of Iowa had it in them.