A Yankees Fan Threw A Full Beer Can At Craig Kimbrel

New York Yankees fans aren’t exactly covering themselves in glory this postseason. Tuesday night during Game 4 of the ALDS, someone at Yankee Stadium threw a full beer can at Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel as he walked out of the bullpen.

Check this out:

That missed Kimbrel by a few feet and could have seriously injured him. That’s just flat-out not OK and I hope whoever threw it gets punished. If that hits Kimbrel it’s an open and shut assault case.

A week ago during the AL Wild Card game a Yankees fan dumped his beer on an Oakland A's fan. While the pair later worked it out, it was a ridiculous display of “fandom.”

Be better Yankees fans. Be much better.