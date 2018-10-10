Assessing All Five First-Round Rookie Quarterbacks After Five Weeks

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and they will forever be compared to each other. All five are unique, bring different skills to the table and could all wind up being successful in the NFL.

While all five were selected with top picks, almost no one predicted that by Week 5, four of them would be starting. Well, that’s the case, which means we won’t have to wait to evaluate their development.

Here’s a look at how all five quarterbacks are doing so far.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

We’ll start with the No. 1 pick, who took over under center for the Browns midway through the team’s Week 3 matchup with the Jets and hasn’t looked back. Baker Mayfield has been up and down so far this season, but the 23-year-old has shown a ton of promise.

Overall, Mayfield has completed 63 of 107 passes (58.9 percent), for 838 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. His quarterback rating (81.4) is below average, but his Total QBR of 60.9 ranks 12th in the league.

Against the Jets he provided a spark, leading the Browns to their first win in almost two years. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards and was clutch after coming in when Tyrod Taylor left with an injury.

In his first start against the Raiders, it was an up and down performance, as he completed just 51.2 percent of his passes and two interceptions to go along with his two touchdowns. The Browns lost in overtime, then he led them to a win in overtime over the Ravens in Week 5.

Against the Ravens, Mayfield completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 342 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He made some difficult throws and led his team to a win.

Mayfield has shown improvement but has also been shaky. It’s been a mixed bag so far but he’s provided a spark to Cleveland’s offense. As he gets more comfortable he should continue to improve.