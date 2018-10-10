'New York, New York' War Was a Thing, But the Red Sox Didn't Really Want to Be a Part of It

There is no love lost between the fan bases of baseball’s two most Northeastern teams, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. It’s a long, bitter rivalry and it was fun to see hostilities renewed in the American League Division Series.

The thing is, though, that the four-game engagement — like the rest of MLB’s postseason to this point — largely fizzled. Games 1 and 4 were tight and compelling, Games 2 and 3 less so.

Collegiality between the Red Sox and Yankees players feels like it’s at an all-time high. There was just one fiery exchange (between Gary Sanchez and Ryan Braser) and the animosity never cracked 8, 9, 10, or 11 on the dial.

The one small feud that broke out was incredibly milquetoast.

Aaron Judge, leaving Fenway Park after the Yanks’ sole victory, blasted Frank Sinatra’s New York, New York.

Here’s Aaron Judge walking past the Red Sox clubhouse on his way to the bus. Note the music selection on his boom box pic.twitter.com/0vHGBxRoP3 — Jim Witalka (@jwitalka) October 7, 2018

Despite all the media’s efforts, members of the Red Sox never really took the bait. They never let on that it bothered them, choosing instead to play coy about the whole thing. Nothing of consequence really materialized.

Boston did its talking on the field and on Tuesday night sealed the series with a nail-biting 4-3 victory. Afterward, in the tradition of sports trolling, they played the song during their clubhouse celebration.

Alex Cora addressed the song choice late last night, but once again, didn’t provide anything sexy. The tabloid drama never truly materialized. The New York, New York thing was always a bit lame.

Boston treated the Yankees like every other team. A foe to be vanquished. The 108-win side outplayed and out-coached them. It was business-like. Killing Bronx title dreams was a crime of necessity, not passion.

Start spreading the news, this story is leaving today. It’s onto the ALCS. And if the Sox can make it there, they can make it anywhere.