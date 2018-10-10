CC Sabathia Ripped Angel Hernandez After Yankees Loss

CC Sabathia took the loss in Game 4 of the American League Division Series as the New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason. After surrendering three runs in just three innings of work against the Boston Red Sox, Sabathia exited the game and watched as his team’s comeback bid failed.

After the game he launched into a tirade aimed at Game 4’s home plate umpire, Angel Hernandez:

More CC Sabathia on Angel Hernandez: “He shouldn’t be anywhere near these playoff games.” “He’s bad. I don’t understand why he’s doing these games.” “It’s sad that he’s doing these games. It’s crazy.” “He’s always bad. He’s a bad umpire.” — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) October 10, 2018

Ouch. I mean, he’s not wrong, but…ouch.

Sabathia did go on to say Hernandez wasn’t the difference in the game:

.@CC_Sabathia went on to say Hernandez was not the difference in tonight’s game, which was classy and correct. — chris smith (@chrissmithnymag) October 10, 2018

Boston’s Game 4 starter, Rick Porcello, was not feeling Sabathia’s anger:

Rick Porcello wasn’t having this. He said: “Throw the ball over the plate C.C. I thought Angel Hernandez called a good game. You gotta out the ball over the white part of the plate and then you get the strikes called.” https://t.co/uF4yORR3cO — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) October 10, 2018

Look, Hernandez is an objectively awful umpire. It is crazy that Major League Baseball keeps running him out there for big games. He’s irredeemably terrible. That said, complaining about the home plate ump after being eliminated is never a good look.