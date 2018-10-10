CC Sabathia Ripped Angel Hernandez After Yankees Loss

CC Sabathia took the loss in Game 4 of the American League Division Series as the New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason. After surrendering three runs in just three innings of work against the Boston Red Sox, Sabathia exited the game and watched as his team’s comeback bid failed.
After the game he launched into a tirade aimed at Game 4’s home plate umpire, Angel Hernandez:
Ouch. I mean, he’s not wrong, but…ouch.
Sabathia did go on to say Hernandez wasn’t the difference in the game:
Boston’s Game 4 starter, Rick Porcello, was not feeling Sabathia’s anger:
Look, Hernandez is an objectively awful umpire. It is crazy that Major League Baseball keeps running him out there for big games. He’s irredeemably terrible. That said, complaining about the home plate ump after being eliminated is never a good look.
