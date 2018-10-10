Golf USA Today Sports

CIMB Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: PGA Tours Heads to Asia

Golf

Now that we’ve gotten the first PGA Tour event out of the way for the 2018-2019 season, the Safeway Open, we’re on to Malaysia for the CIMB Classic. This event marks the start of a three-week swing through Asia that includes The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges and the WGC-HSBC Champions event that is sure to feature all the big names.

Unlike the Safeway, this event will feature a few more top-line players. Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, Ryan Moore, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey, and Marc Leishman are all playing this week as well as defending champ, Pat Perez.

Justin Thomas +450
Ryan Moore +1415
Xander Schauffele +1550
Paul Casey +1550
Billy Horschel +1550
Marc Leishman +1850
Keegan Bradley +2050
Gary Woodland +2050
Rafa Cabrera Bello +2550
Kyle Stanley +2850

TV Schedule

Wednesday 10:30 PM – 2:30 AM Golf Channel
Thursday 10:30 PM – 2:30 AM Golf Channel
Friday 11:00 PM – 3:00 AM Golf Channel
Saturday 11:00 PM – 3:00 AM Golf Channel

Click here for a list of tee times.

