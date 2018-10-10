CIMB Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: PGA Tours Heads to Asia

Now that we’ve gotten the first PGA Tour event out of the way for the 2018-2019 season, the Safeway Open, we’re on to Malaysia for the CIMB Classic. This event marks the start of a three-week swing through Asia that includes The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges and the WGC-HSBC Champions event that is sure to feature all the big names.

Unlike the Safeway, this event will feature a few more top-line players. Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, Ryan Moore, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey, and Marc Leishman are all playing this week as well as defending champ, Pat Perez.

Justin Thomas +450 Ryan Moore +1415 Xander Schauffele +1550 Paul Casey +1550 Billy Horschel +1550 Marc Leishman +1850 Keegan Bradley +2050 Gary Woodland +2050 Rafa Cabrera Bello +2550 Kyle Stanley +2850

TV Schedule