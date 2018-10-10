NFL USA Today Sports

Everything Is Still On Pace For Chad Kelly To Take Over For Case Keenum

I’ve been closely following this story for months now, and as I’ve been predicting all along, Chad Kelly keeps getting closer and closer to taking over for Case Keenum and becoming the first “Mr. Irrelevant” ever to start an NFL game at quarterback.

Not gonna lie, I was a little nervous when the Broncos won their first two games, but I courageously declared them to be average even still, and average they appear to be.

So average, in fact, that coach Vance Joseph is talking in vague terms about “making some changes,” and you know what that means.

Starting quarterback Case Keenum has been objectively bad this season. He’s 17th in the league in passing yards, with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Keenum had one of the missed throws of the year against the Chiefs, airmailing what would have been a game-winning touchdown pass, and his quarterback rating (78.1) sits near the bottom of the league.

Can Kelly play, though? Who knows!

He looked pretty good in the preseason, for whatever that’s worth.

Either way, it’s not like you’re benching a legend or somebody you see as the future of the franchise. Chad Kelly might be Mr. Irrelevant, but Case Keenum wasn’t even drafted. He’s got a two-year contract.

Kelly, on the other hand, has some physical tools Keenum lacks.

What I’m saying is, there’s really no risk in seeing how Kelly does, and with Joseph already talking a big game about making changes, and a fan base that’s eager to see somebody else under center, it’s gonna be Swag Kelly time any minute now.

