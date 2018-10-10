NBA USA Today Sports

REPORT: Jimmy Butler Erupted With Mean-Spirited Trash Talk At Timberwolves Practice

REPORT: Jimmy Butler Erupted With Mean-Spirited Trash Talk At Timberwolves Practice

Featured

REPORT: Jimmy Butler Erupted With Mean-Spirited Trash Talk At Timberwolves Practice

Jimmy Butler rejoined the Minnesota Timberwolves. But he didn’t necessarily do so with the best of intentions. During a practice session on Wednesday, the All-Star guard, who requested a trade three weeks ago, blew up at his teammates, coaches and front-office staff, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It sounded like a wild scene.

Butler had not practiced with the team since Sept. 25 when training camp started. When he made his return on Monday, he told president​ and coach Tom​ Thibodeau he still wanted to be traded, according to The Athletic.

While Butler attending practice might seem like a good sign for his future with the Timberwolves, perhaps it’s just the opposite. Incessant and mean-spirited trash talk doesn’t typically bring teammates together.

Butler doesn’t seem content burning bridges with the organization. He seems to want to fire a nuclear missile at those bridges.

The Miami Heat and the Timberwolves were rumored to be interested in a deal involving Butler. That deal fell apart, but the trade talks may be restarting soon, according to ESPN. The Athletic made the outlook of a trade sound grim, however.

Apparently, a deal can’t come soon enough for Butler.

, , , Featured, NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home