REPORT: Jimmy Butler Erupted With Mean-Spirited Trash Talk At Timberwolves Practice

Jimmy Butler rejoined the Minnesota Timberwolves. But he didn’t necessarily do so with the best of intentions. During a practice session on Wednesday, the All-Star guard, who requested a trade three weeks ago, blew up at his teammates, coaches and front-office staff, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It sounded like a wild scene.

All-Star Jimmy Butler participated in Minnesota's practice, a session that included him verbally challenging teammates, coaches and front office, league sources told ESPN. Butler was vociferous and emotional at times, targeting Thibodeau/Layden/Towns/Wiggins. Story soon on ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

At one point in a scrimmage, sources said, Butler turned to GM Scott Layden and screamed, "You (bleeping) need me. You can't win without me." Butler left teammates and coaches largely speechless. He dominated the gym in every way. Jimmy's back. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

Butler had not practiced with the team since Sept. 25 when training camp started. When he made his return on Monday, he told president​ and coach Tom​ Thibodeau he still wanted to be traded, according to The Athletic.

While Butler attending practice might seem like a good sign for his future with the Timberwolves, perhaps it’s just the opposite. Incessant and mean-spirited trash talk doesn’t typically bring teammates together.

Butler doesn’t seem content burning bridges with the organization. He seems to want to fire a nuclear missile at those bridges.

The Miami Heat and the Timberwolves were rumored to be interested in a deal involving Butler. That deal fell apart, but the trade talks may be restarting soon, according to ESPN. The Athletic made the outlook of a trade sound grim, however.

Apparently, a deal can’t come soon enough for Butler.