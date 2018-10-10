PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; Joel Embiid Inks Huge Under Armour Deal; Jon Jones To Return At UFC 232

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which goes on a Jimmy Butler-like rant every day around the TBL offices.
Taylor wins big: Taylor Swift was the big winner at the American Music Awards Tuesday night. She won Tour of the Year, Album of the Year and Artist of the Year, absolutely cleaning up.
To everyone who came to the show and everyone who wished us well tonight, thank you ❤️ We had an indescribably incredible time with you Dallas, thanks for making us the first tour to play back to back nights in AT&T Stadium 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋 📸: @mattwinkelmeyer @gettyentertainment
Embiid gets paid: Joel Embiid agreed to a five-year footwear and apparel deal with Under Armour that will make him the NBA’s highest-paid center endorsement-wise.
Jon Jones sets return date: After a year and a half away, Jon Jones will finally return at UFC 232. He will fight Alexander Gustafsson for the light heavyweight title.
