Roundup: Watch Men Escape From Jail in a Trash Can; Cowboys in Trouble vs Jaguars; & "Babysitting While Black"

Adriana Lima, the legendary model … white woman calls police on black man babysitting two white kids … “Mark Cuban Prodded Tesla’s Elon Musk to Settle SEC Charges” … hopefully you’re prepared for ‘A Star is Born’ to get all the awards … “Artificial Sweeteners Could be Sabotaging Your Microbiome” … I can’t wait to see the Taylor Swift impact on Tennessee politics … “Eight-year-old Swedish-American girl pulls pre-Viking era sword from lake” … a rare polo-like illness is hitting children in Colorado … Nirvana reunited to play Smells Like Teen Spirit …

Of the 15 games in week six of the NFL, 11 have a spread of 3.5 or less. What a tough sport to gamble on. [Coming Up Winners]

The media asked me if Tom Brady can play until he’s 50. Sport science says one thing, I think … [Mel Magazine]

I’m sure this is just a mistake: Facebook is labeling ads by Nike, Reebok, and others as “political.” [Ad Age]

So how are the Oregon Ducks landing so many 5-star recruits? [Oregonian]

Not sure I’ve ever had a serious concussion like this, but it sounds absolutely brutal. [Sport Techie]

CAA is now overwhelmingly the most powerful agency in sports. Note: They do represent me, but did not ask me to post this. [Forbes]

NBA fans underestimated the Lakers, but after seeing them in the preseason, people are getting on board with the 50+ wins talk; NFL and college football talk. [Podcast]

Here’s Tom Cruise filming Top Gun 2 in San Diego. [CBS8]

These guys escaped from jail in trash cans.