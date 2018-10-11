As SmackDown reaches 1,000th episode, here are 16 memorable moments

1. The SmackDown following 9/11

The “B” show, as SmackDown is unkindly referred to, will have its “A” game on Tuesday when it reaches episode No. 1,000. SmackDown, which thrives in the shadow of WWE’s flagship RAW, has had an incredible run. Its most stirring moment had nothing to do with a match or a title change. Rather, it was a decision. Vince McMahon chose to run a live show days after the 9/11 tragedy. The nation was in mourning and WWE’s boss wasn’t about to let terrorists think they could mess with our freedom. An oral history on WWE.com explains the details and security that went into the event in Houston. Said Michael Hayes, “I just remember how proud everyone was to be a part of this show, starting with the boss, Vince McMahon. It was time to give America back to America.”