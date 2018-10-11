Timberwolves Drama Continues as Jeff Teague Calls Shams Charania Report 'Fake News'

A day after Jimmy Butler hijacked Timberwolves practice, beat the rest of the starters with teammates from the end of the bench, and sat down for a pre-arranged interview with Rachel Nichols, the stories emanating out of Minnesota march inexorably on.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the following:
Wolves point guard Jeff Teague disagrees with this report:
Given this players only meeting either happened or it didn’t, we should receive some sort of adjudication on this dispute by the end of the day?
UPDATE: So it’s basically Teague’s word against Jimmy’s:
