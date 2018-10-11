Timberwolves Drama Continues as Jeff Teague Calls Shams Charania Report 'Fake News'

A day after Jimmy Butler hijacked Timberwolves practice, beat the rest of the starters with teammates from the end of the bench, and sat down for a pre-arranged interview with Rachel Nichols, the stories emanating out of Minnesota march inexorably on.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the following:

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: Several players spoke up in players-only meeting, but Butler led it, made known his issues with management. His message was similar to one he displayed Wednesday: I run this. He's far too competitive to sit real games. https://t.co/Cwo8OCFY8m — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 11, 2018

Wolves point guard Jeff Teague disagrees with this report:

@ShamsCharania it wasn’t no players meeting you just made that up bro y’all gotta relax with this fake news — Jeff Teague (@Teague0) October 11, 2018

Given this players only meeting either happened or it didn’t, we should receive some sort of adjudication on this dispute by the end of the day?

UPDATE: So it’s basically Teague’s word against Jimmy’s: