Timberwolves Drama Continues as Jeff Teague Calls Shams Charania Report 'Fake News'

A day after Jimmy Butler hijacked Timberwolves practice, beat the rest of the starters with teammates from the end of the bench, and sat down for a pre-arranged interview with Rachel Nichols, the stories emanating out of Minnesota march inexorably on.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the following:

Wolves point guard Jeff Teague disagrees with this report:

Given this players only meeting either happened or it didn’t, we should receive some sort of adjudication on this dispute by the end of the day?

UPDATE: So it’s basically Teague’s word against Jimmy’s:

