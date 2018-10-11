Week 6 NFL Picks Against the Spread, Including Eagles vs Giants

The NFL wants parity, and it has parity: 11 of the 15 games this week have a spread of 3.5 or less. The other four games, surprisingly, are big spreads: Vikings -10 vs Cardinals, Texans -10 vs Bills, Rams -7 vs Broncos, Packers -9.5 vs 49ers.

The betting public continues to take a pounding, and I’ve fallen on hard times myself. After a 13-2 start in the Supercontest, I’m just 5-5 in the last two weeks.

On Coming Up Winners today, we talked in-depth about the Giants/Eagles Thursday night game and why money has been pouring in on the underdog; whether or not you can take a double-digit favorite this week; do the Dolphins have value after a 4-point line move; and if this is a kitchen sink game for Jason Garrett and the Cowboys.

Plus college picks in a fun week where seven ranked teams are on the road.

Here’s the landing page on iTunes for the podcast.