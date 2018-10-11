VIDEO: Odell Beckham Jr. Heads to Locker Room Before End of 1st Half With Offense on the Field

Odell Beckham Jr. walked off the field just before halftime during the New York Giants’ Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Why was this a big deal? Well, his team’s offense was still on the field. Odd scene, to say the least:

Michael Fabiano of NFL Media said the receiver was “in anything but a good mood” as he left the field before his teammates.

In the grand scheme of things, is it a big deal? Who knows? But, Beckham’s decision to walk off the field comes just days after his controversial ESPN interview, for which the Giants fined Beckham for earlier today. The saga continues…