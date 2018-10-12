Fantasy Football Trade Outlook: Alvin Kamara and Other Buy Low and Sell High Candidates for Week 6

Here are the moves to make going into week 6…

BUY LOW:

Alvin Kamara (RB, New Orleans Saints)

Kamara isn’t your typical buy-low candidate, but if someone is crazy enough to deal him after Monday night, go ahead and offer them a trade ASAP. There is no need to fret because of what happened on Monday Night. The Saints were trying to get Mark Ingram up to speed, it was Drew Brees’ record-breaking night, and they even trotted out Taysom Hill at the goal line in garbage time instead of Kamara. In regards to Ingram, even with him in the lineup last year, Kamara finished outside the top-15 running backs mark just once. Kamara will be back and scoring like a top-10 running back after their bye week. He is just too versatile of a weapon in a great offense to be denied. Buy, buy, buy!

Dalvin Cook (RB, Minnesota Vikings)

Cook’s stock is at an all-time low right now, which is exactly why it is time to buy on him…especially in PPR leagues. The Vikings are the only team in the NFL that don’t have a rushing touchdown this season, so you know they need and will try to get Cook going. Cook’s schedule also is pretty favorable, as he draws the Cardinals, Jets, Saints and Lions coming up. If someone is selling Cook, jump on it now.

Aaron Jones (RB, Green Bay Packers)

If you read my weekly column, you know that I’ve been tooting Jones’ horn since week 2, as I’ve said from the jump he is the best running back on this roster. And, it looks like Aaron Rodgers agrees, as he’s been asking for Jones to get more involved in the offense:

“When you bring 33 back on the field like we did last week, you kind of forget the type of dynamic abilities he can bring to a game with his running style. He’s a different type of runner than we’ve had here in a while. You’ve gotta find ways to get him the ball.”

This Packers offense desperately needs more balance, and with the San Francisco 49ers coming into town, Monday will be the perfect game to get their running game going. Jones is going to start getting more touches, so this might be your last opportunity to buy him on the low.