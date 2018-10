On Sunday we told you about how JJ Watt was flabbergasted that his brother TJ Watt was flagged for roughing the passer for grazing Matt Ryan’s leg. Now the league has doubled down on that call and is fining TJ for it.

Suffice to say big bro is not pleased:

Watt’s not wrong; this call and fine seem way out of line with what could really only be described as incidental contact.