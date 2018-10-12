Roundup: Kanye West Holds Court in Oval Office; Tigers Announcers Go Down With a Fight; Mike Tirico's Podcast

Untrained third-party overruled targeting call in a Pac-12 game … Stop bullying Melania Trump, the most bullied person in the world … Patrick Mahomes and A-Rod are tight … Asking for directions while black … Mark Silverman’s 20 years at ESPN 1000 … Mr. West Goes to Washington … Movie reviews for people who are too lazy to read the book and also too lazy to watch the movie … Cute that the Browns are dealing with bandwagon fans now … John Kelly not an Elizabeth Warren fan … The Fed is going to keep raising those rates … Lindsey Vonn announces eventual retirement … The Tony Romo effect is in effect … This joke is so played out … Cubs part ways with Chili Davis … Turkey has told U.S. it has video of journalist being murdered at Saudi consulate … It’s weird how these Russian dudes always end up dead mysteriously …

Demand a documentary on the Mario Impemba-Rod Allen blowup. There’s only so much Tigers baseball a couple can weather together. [Freep]

Mike Tirico launching a podcast. [Sporting News]

How is the new Kanye playing with the old Kanye fans? [The Ringer]

Unbelievable destruction from Hurricane Michael.

WATCH: Drone footage shows scale of destruction in Mexico Beach, Florida, where Hurricane Michael made landfall. https://t.co/6NRiBztunD pic.twitter.com/xNV1K1Y1C1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 11, 2018

Lost dog reunited with owner after three years.

James Rodriguez scored a picturesque goal.