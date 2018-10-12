PM Roundup: Selena Gomez; Jerry Jones Won't Fire Jason Garrett; Kevin Garnett Weighs In On Jimmy Butler Saga

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants you to know it’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday…

Selena is getting help: Selena Gomez has checked into a mental health facility to continue getting help for some personal issues. She has battled anxiety and depression before. We wish the 26-year-old the best in her struggle.

Jerry won’t fire Jason: Jerry Jones says he won’t fire Jason Garrett despite disappointing results. Jones says he thinks Garrett can lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl.

KG weighs in on Butler saga: Kevin Garnett has weighed in on the mess with his former franchise the Minnesota Timberwolves. He says it’s a “sh*t storm” and that both sides are “a little delusional.”

Tweet of the Day:

#Browns Greg Williams on the rally possum: "I grew up hunting those things and had to eat 'em'' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 12, 2018

