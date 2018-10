Iowa State is attempting to knock off No. 6 West Virginia. The Cyclones built a 20-14 halftime lead. Then they broke out their secret weapon: an absurd amount of dancing dinosaurs to bop along with the marching band.

what is happening pic.twitter.com/ISaR6k4XwQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2018

This show has a very specific point of view and it is: dinosaurs are awesome. A message we can all get behind.

Support the arts, people. There’s more to life than wide-open Big 12 football, you know.