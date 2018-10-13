Ohio State's K.J. Hill Does Sticky-Hand Celebration After One-Handed TD Grab

Ohio State is allowing Minnesota to hang around in The Horseshoe. The Buckeyes’ defense hasn’t been great and the offense can’t get a running game going. Luckily for the home crowd, Dwayne Haskins has continued to be excellent utilizing his skilled receiving corps. He connected with K.J. Hill for a go-ahead touchdown, facilitating a rare post-score celebration usually reserved for Sundays.

K.J. HILL ARE YOU SERIOUS?!! Only needed one hand for this one y’all #FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/RfvAZb6wLn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2018

Oh yes, those are sticky hands. We all saw it. And everyone appreciates the extra flair, save for the old-time receivers who love to complain about the tackiness of today’s catching gloves.