VIDEO: Michigan Robot Committed to "Three Yards and a Cloud of Dust" Mantra

Jim Harbaugh has instilled an old-school brand of football back in Ann Arbor, one heavy on the run and tough defense. It’s reminiscent of the old Bo Schembechler-Woody Hayes days when “three yards and a cloud of dust” was something worth dying for. One wouldn’t expect a non-sentient robot to have a sense of history, but this maize and blue thing U of M’s robotics department trotted out on College GameDay appears very committed to the aforementioned brand of Big Ten football.
You can program something to fight but you can’t give it heart. There’s simply no replacement for fuzzy mascot guts. Bucky Badger is a modern-day John Henry, defeating the machines. A hero we can all get behind.
Comments