VIDEO: Michigan Robot Committed to "Three Yards and a Cloud of Dust" Mantra

Jim Harbaugh has instilled an old-school brand of football back in Ann Arbor, one heavy on the run and tough defense. It’s reminiscent of the old Bo Schembechler-Woody Hayes days when “three yards and a cloud of dust” was something worth dying for. One wouldn’t expect a non-sentient robot to have a sense of history, but this maize and blue thing U of M’s robotics department trotted out on College GameDay appears very committed to the aforementioned brand of Big Ten football.

Michigan robot OH NO pic.twitter.com/gxVVlUf7E3 — Danny (@recordsANDradio) October 13, 2018

You can program something to fight but you can’t give it heart. There’s simply no replacement for fuzzy mascot guts. Bucky Badger is a modern-day John Henry, defeating the machines. A hero we can all get behind.