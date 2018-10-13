This Rutgers Stat is Not for the Weak-Stomached

Since moving to the Big Ten, Rutgers has been on the wrong end of blowout after blowout. The Scarlet Knights and fans are used to football futility. Still, every so often a stat comes along that really drives home just how bad things are, have been, and will continue to be.

Today, in a 34-7 loss to Maryland, Rutgers quarterbacks combined to throw for eight yards on 2-for-17 passing. They also threw five interceptions. If you’re keeping track at home, that’s three more passing yards than interceptions.

Artur Sitkowski threw four, Giovanni Rescigno threw another on his only attempt.

Stikowski now has 15 interceptions on the year compared to only three touchdowns. Rutgers is 1-6. Yikes.