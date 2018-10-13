Video: Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Game After Leg Injury on Slide [UPDATE]

The dazzling Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa has left this evening’s game against Missouri after he came up lame on a slide trying to get a first down. Tagovailoa’s legs have not looked 100% all game; after he was down in obvious pain for a little bit, he jogged off under his own power and headed into the injury tent. Jalen Hurts has since entered the game for Bama.

UPDATE: Todd McShay said on the ESPN broadcast that Tagovailoa aggravated a knee injury and is questionable to return, which he said sounded like meant he was available if Mizzou gets it close on Alabama (Bama is currently up 30-10, and deep in Tigers territory).