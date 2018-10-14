3 DFS Stacks to Target in DraftKings or FanDuel Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season is here, which means it is DFS time! If you play DFS, whether it is cash games or GPPs, you need to start stacking your lineups since it is an important aspect of a winning strategy. I became a huge fan of the concept years ago and have won a lot of money because of it. Here are a few other factors I look for before finalizing my lineups:

Look for high totals (and team totals) when analyzing game spreads. Find favorable game scripts and exploit matchups in those particular games.

I’ve done the research for you, so it is time to jump on board:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons (-3), Over/ Under 57

“The Julio Jones Game”

Matt Ryan & Julio Jones

This is the game of the week I want to attack, as it has the second highest total of the week (57), and two banged up defenses. The Falcons come into this game with a league high 30.25-point implied Vegas total. Meaning giddy up, because the Falcons are about to fly! We all know Julio is still looking for his first touchdown of the season…well guess what? The week of Julio Jones to score has arrived! Julio comes into this game tied for seventh in the league in targets per game (11), 11th in receptions (34), and third in receiving yards (564). He is in the perfect spot against a Bucs pass defense that has allowed wide receivers to score the second-most DraftKings points per game (51.5). The Bucs are missing three starters in their secondary and now have the worst starting cornerbacks in the league, as witnessed by their performance against the Chicago Bears two weeks ago. This is a Bucs defense that ranks dead last in passing yards allowed per game and Pass DVOA. If Julio eats, that means Ryan does as well. Matty Ice has been dominant at home, has had multiple passing touchdowns in three of his five games this season, and is averaging the third-most fantasy points per game on DraftKings while being tied for second on FanDuel. Stack these two up and enjoy the ride!

“Bucs Special”

Jameis Winston & Mike Evans (possibly Chris Godwin & Cameron Brate)

We know the Falcons are going to put up points, but the Bucs should have no problem scoring as well against this beat up Falcons defense. Unfortunately for Atlanta, they’ve just suffered too many key injuries on the defensive side of the ball this season. The Bucs come into this game with a 27.25-point implied team total, so they too are expected to score. Winston will make his first start of the season, and trust me, going to be a good one fantasy-wise. You can pair Winston with any of his pass-catching targets, but his key weapon is Mike Evans, who is averaging 18.27 FanDuel points per game this season. Evans has seven or more targets in each game, and you know Winston is going to try to force feed him in this one. The Falcons rank 23rd in the league in DVOA against the opposition’s WR1 and have already allowed big games to Antonio Brown, A.J. Green, Michael Thomas, and Devin Funchess. In short, Evans is going to put on a show. Godwin and Brate are also cheaper options to explore, if you want to get crafty with your lineups. Godwin has shown he can play, and Winston and Brate have a nice chemistry together dating back to last season. Either way, definitely plug in the Bucs into your lineups.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5), Over/ Under 51

“Sleeper”

Andy Dalton & C.J. Uzomah

This is another high total game, and the Bengals come into this game with an implied team total of 26.75. They are also currently ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored per game (30.6). The Steelers, just like both teams we talked about above, are banged up, and just don’t have a good defense right now. They’ve allowed the most passing touchdowns in the league (13) and the fourth-most passing yards (1,481). While most people will stack Dalton with A.J. Green or Tyler Boyd in this game, I’m going with a nice sleeper in C.J. Uzomah. The Steelers are atrocious vs. the TE, as they allow the second-most fantasy points to that position. With Tyler Eifert out for the season and Tyler Kroft hobbled with a foot injury, Uzomah should play every snap and see a nice amount of targets in this game. For that price, and the amount of work he is going to get, he might be the kind of guy that helps you win some money this weekend.