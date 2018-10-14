NFL USA Today Sports

Bruce Irvin is Still Thinking about Making Babies after Raiders Embarrassed

NFL

It was another embarrassing Sunday for the Oakland Raiders losing 27-3 to the Seahawks in London. Yet, things are still pretty good for Bruce Irvin, according to the man himself. Despite the loss, Irvin is going home to try and make babies:

Can’t knock someone for staying positive and loving life. Irvin has two weeks now to make it happen, in order to get a baby before next year’s training camp opens. And yes, if you are a Raiders fan, that’s what you have to look forward to after a 1-5 start.

