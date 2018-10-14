Cooper Kupp Carted Off After Ugly Knee Injury

Cooper Kupp has been a huge part of the Los Angeles Rams offense this season, but on Sunday things went south. Kupp was running down the sideline against the Denver Broncos when he was tackled from behind going out of bounds. It didn’t look good.

Kupp was taken down with a horse-collar tackle from Darian Stewart and his leg bent awkwardly. It was ugly.

He sustained an injury to his left knee and was eventually carted off the field.

Obviously that was an illegal tackle by Stewart and he’ll most likely face a fine.

Here’s hoping Kupp’s injury isn’t as bad as it looks. He was already coming off a stay in concussion protocol after last week’s game.