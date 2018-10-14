Josh Allen Injures Elbow, Bills Bring In Nathan Peterman

NFL USA Today Sports

Josh Allen had to leave Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans after injuring his throwing arm. Nathan Peterman replaced him and promptly led the Buffalo Bills on a touchdown drive.

Allen appeared to injure his elbow after being sandwiched between two defenders. He could be seen trying to shake it off after the next play.

A view of it:

Peterman replaced him and threw a touchdown pass to Zay Jones to give the Bills a lead:

Allen was on the bench with a big wrap on his elbow later:

Before the injury, Allen was 10-of-17 for 84 yards on the day with no touchdowns and no interceptions. It was a pretty “meh” day for the rookie.

UPDATE: Nathan Peterman threw a pick-six to hand Houston a win:

And so it goes…

