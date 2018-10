The Kansas City Chiefs have come roaring back in the second half against the Patriots. With three minutes left, trailing by a touchdown, Patrick Mahomes needed one play to hit Tyreek Hill.

Stay classy Patriots fans Spraying beer in face of Tyreek Hill. Oh and the middle finger pic.twitter.com/GHGnHvViYK — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 15, 2018

Hill ran full speed into the wall, and met some of New England’s finest, who delivered several middle fingers and a giant beer. If you want to waste that beer, go for it.