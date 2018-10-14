REPORT: Raiders Are Shopping Amari Cooper In a Trade

The Oakland Raiders are turning into a yard sale.

Just a few months after trading their best defensive player, Khalil Mack, they are open to trading one of their best offensive players, Amari Cooper, according to FOX’s Jay Glazer.

Raiders are shopping former 1st-round picks Amari Cooper and Karl Joseph, per @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/fYeV5XXQSE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 14, 2018

Unlike Mack, the Raiders would be selling low on Cooper, who has followed his underwhelming 2017 season with another lackluster start in 2018. This season, he has 22 receptions for 280 yards and a touchdown. He is just two seasons removed from looking like one of the league’s most promising young receivers in 2016 when he had 83 receptions for 1,153 yards and five touchdowns.

Jon Gruden apparently doesn’t like the composition of the Raiders’ roster which he inherited this offseason, and is intent upon turning over the existing talent. (But if he doesn’t like the Raiders’ talent, why did he take this job?) In the case of the Mack trade, Gruden received a bevy of draft picks, including two first-rounders. It’s unclear what he is seeking if he were to deal Cooper.

As for potential destinations for Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys are an obvious option.