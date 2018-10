Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd (with an assist from Roquan Smith) did an NFL Blitz move on Danny Amendola. You can’t do that. Floyd was flagged and the Dolphins ultimately scored on the drive.

As an aside, it’s a real shame that we don’t really see NFL stars move on to WWE anymore. Steve “Mongo” McMichael and Kevin Greene were great in WCW, and Lawrence Taylor main evented WrestleMania.