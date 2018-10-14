Vontaze Burfict Took A Dirty, Cheap Shot At Antonio Brown's Head

Antonio Brown briefly had to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday after taking a shot to the head. Not surprisingly, that shot was delivered by serial cheap-shot artist Vontaze Burfict.

You can clearly see Burfict lower his shoulder into Brown’s helmet.

#Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict puts his shoulder to the head of #Steelers WR Antonio Brown. Where have I seen this before? pic.twitter.com/Nl8RVagR4j — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 14, 2018

Here’s another look:

That was 100 percent dirty, it was clearly intentional and could have seriously injured Brown.

And because NFL officials are terrible, there was no flag on the play.

At some point the NFL just needs to ban Burfict. He continually does this, continually gets suspended for it and never changes. I know this will shock you, but Burfict was just returning after starting the season on a four-game suspension.