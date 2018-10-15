VIDEO: I Can't Stop Watching Conor McGregor's Awful Football Toss

Conor McGregor is a world-class athlete who dominated mixed martial arts fighting for years and even transitioned into boxing, where he held his own against an all-time great. But he cannot throw a football. At all.

Here he is at Jerry World attempting to chuck the ol’ pigskin with a grip that can only be described as “unique.”

Sorry, we are not accepting user-submitted Tim Tebow jokes at this time. Thank you for your understanding.

Perhaps quarterback is not McGregor’s position. Bill Belichick could probably use him in the slot, though, for the next inevitable Super Bowl run.