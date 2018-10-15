PM Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez; Buccaneers Fire Mike Smith; Myles Turner Signs Huge Deal

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is never, EVER going to Saudi Arabia.
Eiza is just chillin: Eiza Gonzalez appears to be enjoying some down time in South Africa. The 28-year-old has a busy promotional schedule set for the next few moths, as “Welcome to Marwen” and “Alita: Battle Angel” will be coming out. She also was reportedly filming “Bloodshot” in Cape Town.
Mike Smith booted: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith. Smith was the league’s highest-paid defensive coordinator but his united was surrendering a league-worst 34.6 points per game.
Turner gets paid: Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a big new contract extension. Turner will get $80 million over four years and the deal will have a huge impact on the Pacers moving forward.
