PM Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez; Buccaneers Fire Mike Smith; Myles Turner Signs Huge Deal

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is never, EVER going to Saudi Arabia.

Eiza is just chillin: Eiza Gonzalez appears to be enjoying some down time in South Africa. The 28-year-old has a busy promotional schedule set for the next few moths, as “Welcome to Marwen” and “Alita: Battle Angel” will be coming out. She also was reportedly filming “Bloodshot” in Cape Town.

Mike Smith booted: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith. Smith was the league’s highest-paid defensive coordinator but his united was surrendering a league-worst 34.6 points per game.

Turner gets paid: Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a big new contract extension. Turner will get $80 million over four years and the deal will have a huge impact on the Pacers moving forward.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

For Once, Jalen Ramsey Had Nothing To Say

Marcus Mariota is Going the Wrong Way

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Not a Big Fan of Cardinals Offensive Coordinator Mike McCoy

I Can’t Stop Watching Conor McGregor’s Awful Football Toss

Around the Sports Internet:

The Oakland Raiders appear to be in full tear-down mode

Patriots ban beer-throwing fan

Predicting the NBA’s award winners for the 2018-19 season

Tim Tebow went to a wedding at the Auburn-Tennessee game

Honored to be part of Frank and Sophie’s wedding today! It was really cool getting to know them and hear about their journey! @Johnsonville #TailgateWedding #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/pD0ICFmAtF — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) October 14, 2018

Song of the Day: